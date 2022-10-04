US Conducts Military Exercise With Japan, ROK Following DPRK Missile Launch - PACOM

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) The United States conducted separate bilateral military exercises with the Republic of Korea (ROK) and Japan following the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's ballistic missile launch over Japan this week, US Indo-Pacific Command (PACOM) said on Tuesday.

"Following the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's ballistic missile launch over Japan on Oct. 4 (JST), US Marine Corps fighters joined Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) fighters in a bilateral exercise over the Sea of Japan on Oct.

4.," PACOM said in a press release.

"Following the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's ballistic missile launch over Japan Oct. 4 (KST), US Indo-Pacific Command and Republic of Korea (ROK) personnel conducted a bilateral exercise over the West Sea on Oct. 4 (KST) to showcase combined deterrent and dynamic strike capabilities while demonstrating our nation's bilateral interoperability," PACOM said in a separate press release.