US Conducts Overnight Helicopter Operation To Bring People To Kabul Airport - Pentagon

US Conducts Overnight Helicopter Operation to Bring People to Kabul Airport - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The US military conducted another helicopter operation on Tuesday night to bring individuals seeking to evacuate Afghanistan to the Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA) in Kabul, US Army Maj. Gen. William Taylor said on Wednesday.

"Last night, during the period of darkness, there was an operation to be able to go out and safely evacuate evacuees back into Kabul. They are at HKIA, and they are safely there preparing to be evacuated," Taylor said during a press briefing.

Defense Department Spokesperson John Kirby added that it was a helicopter operation involving less than 20 individuals.

Kirby said that the US has done a total of three helicopter evacuations to transport evacuees to the airport.

