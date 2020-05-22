UrduPoint.com
US Conducts Special Operation In Deir Ez-Zor, Abducts Local Resident - Syrian State TV

US Conducts Special Operation in Deir ez-Zor, Abducts Local Resident - Syrian State TV

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The US-led international coalition conducted a special operation jointly with Kurdish militias in the town of Shahil in Syria's Deir ez-Zor province on Friday, kidnapping a local resident, Syrian state tv reported, citing eyewitnesses.

According to the reports, a group of the coalition's servicemen landed from helicopters on the outskirts of Shahil in the morning, while the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces' (SDF) militants encircled the town.

The coalition's soldiers grabbed a local resident and took him to an unknown location.

Local residents say that they woke up to automatic gunfire that caused panic.

The state television did not provide details concerning the goals of the coalition's operation and the identity of the abductee.

The US troops, jointly with the Arab-Kurdish SDF, are keeping control over a part of northeastern Syria. The American military is concentrated around oil and gas fields in the provinces of Al-Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor. Damascus sees the US presence on Syrian soil as a violation of the national sovereignty and an attempt to seize its natural resources.

