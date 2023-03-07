US Conducts Static Fire Test of LGM-35A Sentinel ICBM - Air Force

The United States conducted its first full-scale static fire test of the Sentinel stage-one solid rocket motor at Northrop Grumman's test facility in Promontory, Utah, the Air Force said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The United States conducted its first full-scale static fire test of the Sentinel stage-one solid rocket motor at Northrop Grumman's test facility in Promontory, Utah, the Air Force said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The @usairforce Nuclear Weapons Center & @northropgrumman conducted a static fire test earlier this month of the LGM-35A Sentinel #ICBM, set to replace the Minuteman III as the land based and most responsive leg of the US Nuclear Triad," Air Force Global Strike Command said via Twitter.