US Conducts Static Fire Test Of LGM-35A Sentinel ICBM - Air Force

Published March 07, 2023

The United States conducted its first full-scale static fire test of the Sentinel stage-one solid rocket motor at Northrop Grumman's test facility in Promontory, Utah, the Air Force said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The United States conducted its first full-scale static fire test of the Sentinel stage-one solid rocket motor at Northrop Grumman's test facility in Promontory, Utah, the Air Force said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The @usairforce Nuclear Weapons Center & @northropgrumman conducted a static fire test earlier this month of the LGM-35A Sentinel #ICBM, set to replace the Minuteman III as the land based and most responsive leg of the US Nuclear Triad," Air Force Global Strike Command said via Twitter.

More Stories From World

