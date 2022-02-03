US Conducts Successful Counterterrorism Operation in Northwestern Syria - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) US Special Operations units have successfully completed a counterterrorism mission in northwestern Syria, Department of Defense Press Secretary John Kirby said on Thursday.

"U.S. Special Operations forces under the control of U.

S. Central Command conducted a counterterrorism mission this evening in northwest Syria. The mission was successful. There were no U.S. casualties. More information will be provided as it becomes available," Kirby said in a statement.