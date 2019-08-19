UrduPoint.com
US Conducts Successful Cruise Missile Test After Withdrawing From INF Treaty - Pentagon

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 10:51 PM

The United States on Sunday conducted a successful test of a ground-launched cruise missile to collect data for the development of future intermediate-range capabilities after the country withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, the US Department of Defense said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) The United States on Sunday conducted a successful test of a ground-launched cruise missile to collect data for the development of future intermediate-range capabilities after the country withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, the US Department of Defense said on Monday.

"On Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time, the Department of Defense conducted a flight test of a conventionally-configured ground-launched cruise missile at San Nicolas Island, California," the Defense Department said in a news release.

The test missile accurately hit its target after flying more than 500 kilometers, according to the release.

