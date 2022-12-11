US Conducts Successful Raid Against IS in Eastern Syria - CENTCOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2022) The US Armed Forces on Sunday conducted an operation in eastern Syria, killing two high-ranking officials of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, ISIS, banned in Russia), US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported.

"US Central Command forces conducted a successful helicopter raid in eastern Syria at 2:57 a.m. local time on December 11, killing two ISIS officials including Anas, an ISIS Syria Province Official who was involved in the group's deadly plotting and facilitation operations in eastern Syria," the CENTCOM said in a statement.

According to the CENTCOM, no civilians were killed or injured during the operation.

On November 30, CENTCOM announced that the Free Syrian Army killed the leader of ISIS Abu al-Hasan al-Qurashi in a raid.

The US military is illegally stationed in the provinces of Raqqa, Deir ez-Zur and Al-Hasakah, where Syria's largest oil and gas fields are located. The Syrian authorities have repeatedly stated that the presence of the US contingent in the country violated the country's sovereignty and international law.

On December 2, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said that the US mission to defeat the Islamic State terror group remains "viable and credible".