US Conducts Successful Test Of Hypersonic Strike System - Lockheed Martin

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 03:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Lockheed Martn announced that it conducted together with Northrop Grumman a successful, live fire test of a new hypersonic strike system.

"The Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman team successfully conducted a significant live fire hypersonic strike system test in support of the US Navy's Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) and US Army's Long Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW) programs," Lockheed Martin said in a statement on Thursday.

The test marks a major milestone on the path to providing hypersonic strike capability to the US Army and Navy, the statement said.

The Defense Department has said the development of hypersonic strike systems is among the top mission priorities.

Existing hypersonic weapons are capable of flying at speeds of up to 27 times the speed of sound and are highly maneuverable while operating at varying altitudes, according to published reports.

More Stories From World

