US Conducts Surveillance Flight Over Korean Peninsula - Aviation Tracker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 04:05 PM

The United States conducted a surveillance flight over the Korean Peninsula on Thursday night, a military aviation tracker, Aircraft Spots, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) The United States conducted a surveillance flight over the Korean Peninsula on Thursday night, a military aviation tracker, Aircraft Spots, said on Friday.

"DEC 26: US Navy P-3C 161588 TORA31 flew a mission over South Korea around 1400Z," the tracker tweeted.

Aircraft Spots also posted a screenshot of the US patrol plane's flight trajectory.

Earlier this week, the US flew four other spy jets over the peninsula, according to the tracker.

In recent months, North Korea has been consistently reminding the US that the year-end deadline set by Pyongyang for Washington to offer concessions in the stalled denuclearization talks is coming soon, threatening to change course on the denuclearization process unless the White House offers more acceptable terms.

Earlier in December, the North Korean leadership warned that Washington could expect a "Christmas gift" from Pyongyang. However, no movement has been reported from North Korea so far.

