US Conducts Test of Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile - Air Force

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) The United States has launched a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile to test its capabilities and demonstrate the readiness of nuclear forces, the Air Force Global Strike Command said on Tuesday.

"Air Force Global Strike Command Airmen launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with a test re-entry vehicle from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, Aug. 16 at 12:49 a.m. Pacific Time to demonstrate the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces and provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation's nuclear deterrent," the air force said in a statement.