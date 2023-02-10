US Conducts Test of Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile - Air Force

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The United States on Thursday evening conducted a launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile with a test reentry vehicle from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, the space force base said.

"A team of Air Force Global Strike Command Airmen launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with a test reentry vehicle at 11:01 p.m. Pacific Time Feb. 9 (07:01 GMT on February 10) from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif." the base tweeted on Friday.