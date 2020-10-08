UrduPoint.com
US Conducts Training To Respond To Weapons Of Mass Destruction Used For Assassination

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 11:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The United State has conducted a virtual training with international partners to detect and respond to the use of weapons of mass destruction for assassinations, the US Department of State said in a statement on Thursday.

"This week, the United States conducted a virtual training with key international partners from across the globe to help first responders, scientists, and security officials detect and respond to incidents where the use of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) is suspected as a tool of assassination," the statement said.

The State Department accused Russia of using such weapons to target adversaries for assassination, including the alleged attempts to poison former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the United Kingdom as well as opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

"Addressing such threats are a significant international security priority," the statement said.

This virtual exercise is first in a series of bilateral and multilateral training sessions sponsored by the United States to help address the threat of the use of weapons of mass destruction.

Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations it was involved in the Skripal and Navalny incidents.

