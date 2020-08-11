UrduPoint.com
US Conducts Trial of Medicine for Short-Term Prevention of COVID-19 - Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The United States has began enrolling healthy volunteers who live in households with a COVID-19 patient to test an experimental drug designed to offer short-term protection against the disease, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said in a press release on Monday.

The medicine was produced using laboratory-grown monoclonal antibodies that mimic naturally produced antibodies found in recovered COVID-19 patients, which are believed to protect against re-infection, the release said.

"Monoclonal antibodies may provide short-term protection from SARS-CoV-2 [COVID-19] and could serve as important components of the COVID-19 pandemic response until vaccines become available," the release said.

NIAID [NIH's National Institute for Allergy and Infections Diseases] and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will enroll about 2,000 asymptomatic adults who are household contacts of persons with COVID-19, the release also said.

Participants must have been in close contact with the infected person in a 96-hour window preceding administration of either the drug or a placebo, the release added.

In addition to assessing safety, the trial could help determine whether the drug can prevent in a household member who later tests positive from developing symptoms, according to the release.

