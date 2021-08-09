UrduPoint.com

US Confident Iran Responsible For Mercer Attack, Calls For Accountability - Blinken

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 07:59 PM

US Confident Iran Responsible for Mercer Attack, Calls for Accountability - Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday Washington was confident Iran bears responsibility for the attack on Mercer Street vessel that took place off the coast of Oman last month and called on the international community to hold Tehran accountable

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday Washington was confident Iran bears responsibility for the attack on Mercer Street vessel that took place off the coast of Oman last month and called on the international community to hold Tehran accountable.

"Upon review of the available information, we are confident that Iran conducted this unjustified attack which is part of a pattern of attacks and other provocative behavior. These actions threaten freedom of navigation through this crucial waterway, international shipping and commerce and the lives of people on the vessels involved," Blinken said.

"It is on all of our nations to hold accountable those responsible," he said.

The Japanese-owned Liberian-flagged merchant vessel managed by Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime was attacked on July 29, which resulted in the death of two crew members, nationals of the United Kingdom and Romania.

On Wednesday, Israel said that Saeed Ara Jani, the head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' UAV Command, was behind the air attack on the ship.

UK Ambassador to the United Nations Barbara Woodward also said last week Iran was behind the attack, adding that London will seek to hold Tehran accountable over its alleged involvement.

Iran denied all the accusations.

Related Topics

Attack United Nations Israel Iran Washington Oman London Tehran Woodward United Kingdom Romania July Commerce All

Recent Stories

Air Arabia reports first half 2021 net profit of A ..

Air Arabia reports first half 2021 net profit of AED 44 million

15 minutes ago
 Khalifa University, ADNOC to organise programme to ..

Khalifa University, ADNOC to organise programme to educate high school students ..

45 minutes ago
 Capital's air quality healthy since January, 2021, ..

Capital's air quality healthy since January, 2021, Senate body told

25 seconds ago
 FDA seeks public proposals about master plan

FDA seeks public proposals about master plan

28 seconds ago
 New Prosecutor Joins MH17 Trial - Dutch Prosecutor ..

New Prosecutor Joins MH17 Trial - Dutch Prosecutor's Office

5 minutes ago
 Russia's Chechnya Slams Ukrainian Apple Maps Desig ..

Russia's Chechnya Slams Ukrainian Apple Maps Designating Republic As 'Ichkeria'

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.