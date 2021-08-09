US Confident Iran Responsible for Mercer Attack, Calls for Accountability - Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday Washington was confident Iran bears responsibility for the attack on Mercer Street vessel that took place off the coast of Oman last month and called on the international community to hold Tehran accountable

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday Washington was confident Iran bears responsibility for the attack on Mercer Street vessel that took place off the coast of Oman last month and called on the international community to hold Tehran accountable.

"Upon review of the available information, we are confident that Iran conducted this unjustified attack which is part of a pattern of attacks and other provocative behavior. These actions threaten freedom of navigation through this crucial waterway, international shipping and commerce and the lives of people on the vessels involved," Blinken said.

"It is on all of our nations to hold accountable those responsible," he said.

The Japanese-owned Liberian-flagged merchant vessel managed by Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime was attacked on July 29, which resulted in the death of two crew members, nationals of the United Kingdom and Romania.

On Wednesday, Israel said that Saeed Ara Jani, the head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' UAV Command, was behind the air attack on the ship.

UK Ambassador to the United Nations Barbara Woodward also said last week Iran was behind the attack, adding that London will seek to hold Tehran accountable over its alleged involvement.

Iran denied all the accusations.