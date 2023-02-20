UrduPoint.com

US Confident Sweden, Finland Will Join NATO Soon - Blinken

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2023 | 04:50 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) Washington is sure that Sweden and Finland will soon join NATO, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday in Ankara after meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Blinken expressed the support for Finland and Sweden's accession to NATO as quickly as possible, stating that both countries are already members of NATO'S Partnership for Peace and NATO's Enhanced Opportunity Partnership.

"Their (Finland and Sweden's) military works seamlessly with the rest of the Alliance. We are confident that NATO will formally welcome them in soon and when that happens, it will enhance the security of every NATO member, including the United States, including Turkey," Blinken said.

The secretary of state added that Washington realizes Ankara's concerns about the activity of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Turkey views as a disturbing force on its southern border and which is being supported by a number of countries, including Finland and Sweden.

"We very much recognize Turkey's legitimate security concerns about its southern border," Blinken said.

Amid the developments in Ukraine Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO in May last year. At first, Turkey blocked the processing of their applications, but on June 29, the three countries signed a security memorandum that took into consideration all Ankara's anxieties. Turkey decided to suspend the ratification of Sweden's application to NATO after January 21, when a Danish far-right activist burned a copy of the Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm causing condemnation from Muslims all over the world.

Along with Turkey, Hungary has not ratified the ratification protocols yet while all the other 28 NATO members have already greenlighted the bloc's expansion.

