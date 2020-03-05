UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Confident Taliban Working To Keep Commitments Under Peace Agreement - Pompeo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 09:13 PM

US Confident Taliban Working to Keep Commitments Under Peace Agreement - Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a briefing on Thursday that the United States remains confident the Taliban leaders are working to fulfill their commitments under the recently reached bilateral peace agreement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a briefing on Thursday that the United States remains confident the Taliban leaders are working to fulfill their commitments under the recently reached bilateral peace agreement.

"We still have confidence that the Taliban leadership is working to deliver on its commitments. We are working to deliver on ours," Pompeo told reporters.

Related Topics

Taliban United States Agreement Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives honorary Drama PhD from Sud ..

31 minutes ago

Govt keen for promotion of research activities in ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan, US to work jointly to save 'suffering hu ..

3 minutes ago

Life Under Lockdown: Healthy People in China's Wuh ..

3 minutes ago

Saudi records three new coronavirus cases

1 hour ago

FM-101 to broadcast interview of president, first ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.