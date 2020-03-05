US Confident Taliban Working to Keep Commitments Under Peace Agreement - Pompeo

(@FahadShabbir)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a briefing on Thursday that the United States remains confident the Taliban leaders are working to fulfill their commitments under the recently reached bilateral peace agreement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a briefing on Thursday that the United States remains confident the Taliban leaders are working to fulfill their commitments under the recently reached bilateral peace agreement.

"We still have confidence that the Taliban leadership is working to deliver on its commitments. We are working to deliver on ours," Pompeo told reporters.