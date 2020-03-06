US Confident Taliban Working to Keep Commitments Under Peace Agreement - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a briefing on Thursday that the United States remains confident the Taliban leaders are working to fulfill their commitments under the recently reached bilateral peace agreement.

"We still have confidence that the Taliban leadership is working to deliver on its commitments. We are working to deliver on ours," Pompeo told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Afghanistan authorities accused the Taliban movement of breaching the peace agreement with Washington by launching attacks against Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF).

Pompeo said the Taliban leadership is working "diligently" to reduce violence from previous levels.

The Taliban observed a reduction in violence for one week before signing the peace agreement with the US on February 29, after which attacks were launched across the country, resulting in dozens of reported military and police deaths.

Peace talks between the Afghan government and Taliban leadership are scheduled to begin on March 10, but a clause in the US-Taliban peace deal ” greenlighting the release of up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners from Afghan custody ” has become a sticking point that could jeopardize the entire agreement.