US Confident That Iran Responsible For Attack On Mercer Street Tanker - Blinken

US Confident That Iran Responsible for Attack on Mercer Street Tanker - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) The United States is confident that Iran is responsible for the attack on the Mercer Street oil tanker, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that London believes it is "highly likely" that Tehran was behind the attack.

"Upon review of the available information, we are confident that Iran conducted this attack, which killed two innocent people, using one-way explosive UAVs, a lethal capability it is increasingly employing throughout the region," Blinken said in a statement.

"We are working with our partners to consider our next steps and consulting with governments inside the region and beyond on an appropriate response, which will be forthcoming.

We once again offer our condolences to the families of the victims," Blinken added.

On Friday, Zodiac Maritime operator said that the Japanese-owned ship was attacked off the coast of Oman, adding that the suspected piracy incident left two crew members, citizens of Romania and the UK, dead. Later in the day, the company said that the crew took back control of the ship and the US navy was escorting it. According to media reports, the vessel could be related to an Israeli billionaire. On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett stated there was intelligence indicating that Iran was involved in the attack. Iran has denied having any role in the incident.

