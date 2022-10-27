US Confident UN May Adopt Measure Next Month to Send Troops to Haiti - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The United States is confident that the UN Security Council will adopt a resolution next month to send a multinational force to Haiti to help stabilize the country amid the ongoing crisis, US Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols said on Wednesday.

"I'm confident that we will have something in early in November, both a resolution and leadership for the force," Nichols said during a press briefing.

Nichols noted that the multinational force was requested by the Haitian government.

The request was supported by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres who views the contingent as largely a police force with a military component to it, Nichols said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will discuss this matter when he meets with high-level Canadian officials later this week, Nichols added.

Haiti is experiencing a long-term socio-political crisis, which worsened after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021. Over the past year, the inaction of the authorities has reportedly led to an unprecedented increase in the influence of the armed gangs that engage in extortion and kidnapping for ransom.