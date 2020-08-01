US Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 Surpass 4,5Mln - Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) The United States has recorded more than 4.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 as the coronavirus, the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University showed on Friday.

Health officials in the country had documented 4,541,016 cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon, the data showed

The United States has also documented 152,878 deaths caused by the disease, according to the data.