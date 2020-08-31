UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19 Top 6Mln - Johns Hopkins University

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 10:20 PM

US Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 Top 6Mln - Johns Hopkins University

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United States has surpassed six million, the Johns Hopkins University tally revealed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United States has surpassed six million, the Johns Hopkins University tally revealed on Monday.

The data also shows that there are 183,203 COVID-19 related deaths in the United States.

Related Topics

United States Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Curtains come down on fifth edition of Dubai Canva ..

52 minutes ago

New phase of Indian repatriation from Gulf and oth ..

53 minutes ago

EU Accepts New Rules for Car Industry to Ensure In ..

3 minutes ago

Elements involved in fanning sectarian violence sh ..

3 minutes ago

Local LPG price increases by Rs18.83 per 11.8-kg c ..

3 minutes ago

Sharjeel Memon visits rain affected areas to revie ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.