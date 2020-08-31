US Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 Top 6Mln - Johns Hopkins University

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United States has surpassed six million, the Johns Hopkins University tally revealed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United States has surpassed six million, the Johns Hopkins University tally revealed on Monday.

The data also shows that there are 183,203 COVID-19 related deaths in the United States.