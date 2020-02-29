US Confirms Another Community Transmission Coronavirus Case - Health Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) A new case of the coronavirus with evidence of community transmission has been confirmed in California's Santa Clara County, a public health official said.

"This new case indicates that there is evidence of community transmission but the extent is still not clear," Dr.

Sara Cody, a county health official said in a statement quoted by CBS local news outlet on Friday

The recipient was described as being 65 years old and the case was reported 90 miles away from where another case was confirmed in a woman Solano County Wednesday, the Washington Post reported earlier.

According to Johns Hopkins University online tracker, there have been a total of 63 coronavirus cases in the United States, including seven recoveries.