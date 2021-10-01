UrduPoint.com

US Confirms Blinken To Travel To Paris Oct 4-6 To Discuss Security In Indo-Pacific Region

Fri 01st October 2021 | 05:50 PM

US Confirms Blinken to Travel to Paris Oct 4-6 to Discuss Security in Indo-Pacific Region

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) The US State Department confirmed on Friday that US State Secretary Antony Blinken will travel to Paris from October 4-6 to meet with his French colleagues to discuss the US-French cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Earlier in the day, reports emerged that the top US diplomat will travel to France to mend strained Washington-Paris ties over the newly formed AUKUS alliance's tanking of a multibillion-dollar defense deal between France and Australia.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Paris, France October 4 - 6 to chair the Ministerial Council Meeting (MCM) of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and commemorate the organization's 60th anniversary," the statement from the state department said.

The US delegation will include the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, the United States Trade Representative, the Chair of the Council of Economic Advisors, and the Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment, according to the state department.

"Secretary Blinken will also meet with French counterparts to continue discussions on further strengthening the vital U.S.-France relationship on a range of issues including security in the Indo-Pacific region, the climate crisis, economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Transatlantic relationship, and working with our Allies and partners to address global challenges and opportunities," the department said.

From October 7-8, Blinken will also travel to Mexico City, Mexico, to lead the delegation to the US- Mexico High-Level Security Dialogue and to discuss bilateral relations.

