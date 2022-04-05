UrduPoint.com

US Confirms Carried Out Hypersonic Missile Test 'Recently' - Defense Agency

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2022 | 08:23 PM

US Confirms Carried Out Hypersonic Missile Test 'Recently' - Defense Agency

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) said in a press release on Tuesday that it had "recently" carried out the second successful test of the Lockheed Martin hypersonic vehicle concept that reached Mach 5 speed and maintained for an "extended" period of time

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) said in a press release on Tuesday that it had "recently" carried out the second successful test of the Lockheed Martin hypersonic vehicle concept that reached Mach 5 speed and maintained for an "extended" period of time.

"DARPA and its US Air Force partner recently completed a free flight test of the Lockheed Martin version of the Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept. The vehicle, after release from a carrier aircraft, was boosted to its Aerojet Rocketdyne scramjet engine ignition envelope.

From there, it quickly accelerated to and maintained cruise faster than Mach 5 for an extended period of time. The vehicle reached altitudes greater than 65,000 feet and flew for more than 300 nautical miles," the release said.

Earlier on Tuesday, US media reported citing a defense source that the United States secretly tested a hypersonic missile in mid-March, but remained silent about it in order to avoid rising tensions with Russia.

Related Topics

Russia Vehicle United States Media From Weapon

Recent Stories

Favourable draws set up Orlando Pirates to reach C ..

Favourable draws set up Orlando Pirates to reach CAF Cup final

1 minute ago
 CM announces ownership rights to dwellers of katch ..

CM announces ownership rights to dwellers of katchi-abadis

1 minute ago
 Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Saudi Ambassador ..

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Saudi Ambassador Discuss Ukraine - Moscow

1 minute ago
 Zelenskyy Criticizes UN Ability to Guarantee Secur ..

Zelenskyy Criticizes UN Ability to Guarantee Security, Work Effectively in Ukrai ..

1 minute ago
 US Suspends Tax Information Exchange With Russia - ..

US Suspends Tax Information Exchange With Russia - Treasury

1 minute ago
 Pakistani Supreme Court to Resume Hearings on Diss ..

Pakistani Supreme Court to Resume Hearings on Dissolution of Parliament on Wed. ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.