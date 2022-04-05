US Confirms Carried Out Hypersonic Missile Test 'Recently' - Defense Agency

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) said in a press release on Tuesday that it had "recently" carried out the second successful test of the Lockheed Martin hypersonic vehicle concept that reached Mach 5 speed and maintained for an "extended" period of time

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) said in a press release on Tuesday that it had "recently" carried out the second successful test of the Lockheed Martin hypersonic vehicle concept that reached Mach 5 speed and maintained for an "extended" period of time.

"DARPA and its US Air Force partner recently completed a free flight test of the Lockheed Martin version of the Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept. The vehicle, after release from a carrier aircraft, was boosted to its Aerojet Rocketdyne scramjet engine ignition envelope.

From there, it quickly accelerated to and maintained cruise faster than Mach 5 for an extended period of time. The vehicle reached altitudes greater than 65,000 feet and flew for more than 300 nautical miles," the release said.

Earlier on Tuesday, US media reported citing a defense source that the United States secretly tested a hypersonic missile in mid-March, but remained silent about it in order to avoid rising tensions with Russia.