US Confirms Death of Citizen in Ukraine - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) The United States confirms the death of an American citizen in Ukraine, State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said on Monday.

"We can confirm the death of a US citizen in Ukraine and we are in touch with the family and providing all possible and necessary consular assistance," Patel told a briefing.

"We are working with our international partners and the Ukrainian government regarding this case. It's extremely sensitive."