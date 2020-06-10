UrduPoint.com
US Confirms Escorting Russia's Tu-95 Planes During Flight Near Border - NORAD

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 07:51 PM

The United States confirmed that its warplanes escorted Russia's Tu-95MS strategic missile-carrying bombers during their flight near the Russian-US border, North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said via Twitter on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The United States confirmed that its warplanes escorted Russia's Tu-95MS strategic missile-carrying bombers during their flight near the Russian-US border, North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said via Twitter on Wednesday.

"North American Aerospace Defense Command F-22 Raptors, supported by KC-135 Stratotankers and E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System, completed two intercepts of Russian Bomber formations entering the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone early this morning," the statement said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier on Wednesday that US Air Force F-22 fighters were scrambled to escort Russia's Tu-95MS strategic missile-carrying bombers during their flight over neutral waters of the Chukchi Sea, the Bering Sea, the Sea of Okhotsk and the northern part of the Pacific Ocean, near the Russian-US border.

NORAD stressed that the Russian military aircraft remained in international territory and at no time entered the US sovereign airspace.

"The first formation consisted of two Tu-95 bombers, accompanied by two Su-35 fighter jets and an A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft, which came within 20 nautical miles of Alaskan shores," NORAD said. "The second formation consisted of two Tu-95 bombers supported by an A-50 and came within 32 nm."

NORAD head Gen. Terrence O'Shaughnessy said in the statement that the United States "will continue to do air patrols to protect the approaches to our nations."

The Russian Defense Ministry said in its statement that the Russian Aerospace Forces' flights are always conducted in strict compliance with international regulations.

In May, US strategic bombers conducted five flights along the Russian border, the ministry recalled.

