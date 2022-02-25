US Confirms Expelling No. 2 Diplomat at Russian Embassy - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) The United States informed the Russian Embassy in Washington that it is expelling its Minister Counselor in a tit-for-tat move, a State Department spokesperson confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday.

"We can confirm that the United States informed the Russian Embassy that we are expelling its Minister Counselor," the spokesperson said. "The Russian Deputy Chief of Mission previously departed as part of a normal rotation. The Minister Counselor is the next most senior official at the Russian Embassy."

The spokesperson said the decision is in response to the Russian expulsion of the Deputy Chief of the US Mission in Moscow.