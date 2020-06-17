US Confirms F-22 Jets Intercept Again Russian Strategic Bombers Near Alaska - NORAD

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) US military aircraft have intercepted Russian strategic bombers in international airspace near the state of Alaska, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said on Wednesday.

"NORAD F-22 Raptors, supported by KC-135 Stratotankers and an E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System, successfully completed two intercepts of Russian bomber aircraft formations entering the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone last night," NORAD said via Twitter.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that fur Tu-95MS strategic bombers were escorted by US F-22 fighter jets at certain stages of their scheduled flight at the border between the United States and Russia.

The Defense Ministry emphasized that the flight was conducted in strict compliance with international regulations.

NORAD said the first formation of two Tu-95 bombers was supported by two Russian Su-35 fighter jets and a A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft. The second formation of another two Tu-95 bombers was also supported by an A-50, it added.

"The Russian military aircraft came within 32 nautical miles of Alaskan shores; however, remained in international airspace and at no time did they enter United States sovereign airspace," NORAD said.

On June 10, NORAD confirmed that US military aircraft escorted Russia's Tu-95MS strategic missile-carrying bombers during their flight near the US-Russian border.