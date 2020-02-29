US Confirms First Death From New Coronavirus - Reports

The Health Department in the US state of Washington confirmed on Saturday that the first person in the country had died from the new strain of coronavirus, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) The Health Department in the US state of Washington confirmed on Saturday that the first person in the country had died from the new strain of coronavirus, media said.

The health authority said in a press release that more cases of infection were detected in King County, in addition to two cases confirmed on Friday, according to Seattle-based KIRO-TV channel.