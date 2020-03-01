UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Confirms First Death From New Coronavirus - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 12:00 AM

US Confirms First Death From New Coronavirus - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) The Health Department in the US state of Washington confirmed on Saturday that the first person in the country had died from the new strain of coronavirus, media said.

The health authority said in a press release that more cases of infection were detected in King County, in addition to two cases confirmed on Friday, according to Seattle-based KIRO-TV channel.

Related Topics

Washington Died Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan's leading role facilitates US-Taliban pea ..

14 minutes ago

Putin Discusses Idlib Crisis in Phone Call With Ma ..

14 minutes ago

Qatar Sets Up Communication Channels Between US, T ..

14 minutes ago

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar presides over NJP ..

30 minutes ago

Govt reduces POL prices

14 minutes ago

Cargo Vessel Sinks Off Japan's Coast, 13 People Mi ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.