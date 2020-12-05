US Confirms New Single-Day Record of Over 227,000 COVID-19 Cases - Johns Hopkins

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) The United States is registering its largest number of new coronavirus cases for the second day in a row, after the case count rose by over 227,000 on Saturday, the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) said.

The previous record was confirmed on Friday, when the COVID-19 case tally rose by more than 217,000.

According to the JHU's real-time tracker, the US confirmed 227,885 new cases over the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to over 14,3 million.

At the same time, the coronavirus-related death toll increased by 2,607 over the given period and surpassed 279,000.

In total, more than 5.4 million patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the US.