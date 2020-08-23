US Confirms Over 44,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) The United States has confirmed more than 44,000 new cases of the coronavirus infection over the last 24 hours, while nearly 1,000 COVID-19 patients have died over the given period, showing a downward trend, according to data provided by the US-based Johns Hopkins University on Sunday.

According to the latest figures, the number of those infected in the US has increased by 44,572 and the death toll has risen by 983, compared to 48,693 and 1,108, respectively, registered the day before.

Given the update, the US' total cases count since the outbreak has reached 5,668,245, while 176,408 patients have died. In addition, more than 1.9 million people have recovered from the disease.

Globally, according to the university, more than 23 million people have been infected with the virus, and over 805,000 of them have died since the outbreak of the pandemic. Meanwhile, about 15 million patients have fully recovered.