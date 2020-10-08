UrduPoint.com
Thu 08th October 2020 | 10:35 PM

US Confirms Participation in OSCE Minsk Group Meetings on Karabakh- State Dept. to Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The United States confirms that it will participate in all meetings on Nagorno-Karabach convened under the auspices of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group, a US State Department spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The United States has urged the sides to return to substantive negotiations under the auspices of the Minsk Group Co-Chair led process," the spokesperson said. "As a Co-Chair country, the United States will participate in meetings convened under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group."

Earlier on Thursday, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs - Russia, France and the United States - and Azerbaijan are currently holding negotiations on Nagorno-Karabakh in Geneva.

The State Department spokesperson said the US position on Nagorno-Karabakh has been clear - both sides must cease hostilities immediately and work with the Co-Chairs to return to substantive negotiations as soon as possible.

"As a Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, the United States remains committed to helping the sides achieve a peaceful and sustainable settlement to the conflict," the spokesperson said.

The French mission at the United Nations' Geneva headquarters told Sputnik that the meeting is held behind closed doors in a secret location outside the United Nations.

The Russian mission confirmed to Sputnik that Russia's Co-Chair Igor Popov arrived in Geneva earlier on Thursday.

The hostilities in Azerbaijan's Armenian-dominated breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh erupted on September 27 when both parties accused each other of violating the existing ceasefire.

Most countries, including Russia, have called on the warring parties to cease hostilities and settle their differences via dialogue. However, Turkey has vowed to support Azerbaijan in whatever way the latter may need.

