UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Confirms Plans To Further Reduce Number Of Troops In Iraq - US-Iraqi Joint Statement

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 07:20 AM

US Confirms Plans to Further Reduce Number of Troops in Iraq - US-Iraqi Joint Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The United States has confirmed its plans to further decrease the number of servicemen deployed to Iraq, the joint statement of the governments of the United States and Iraq said.

"On the security partnership, the two countries recognized that in light of significant progress towards eliminating the ISIS [Islamic State, banned in Russia] threat, over the coming months the U.

S. would continue reducing forces from Iraq and discuss with the Government of Iraq the status of remaining forces as both countries turn their focus towards developing a bilateral security relationship based on strong mutual interests. The United States reiterated that it does not seek nor request permanent bases or a permanent military presence in Iraq," the statement issued by the US Department of State on late Thursday said.

Related Topics

ISIS Iraq Progress United States From Government

Recent Stories

US surpasses 2 million coronavirus cases

5 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,733 new confirmed cases of ..

5 hours ago

Russia rolls out first approved COVID-19 drug

5 hours ago

Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council hold workshop f ..

6 hours ago

UAE trade in works of art hit AED10.6 bn in 2019

6 hours ago

Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant embodies UAE&#039;s r ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.