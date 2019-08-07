US Confirms Plans to Set Up Joint Center in Turkey to Coordinate Syria Safe Zone - Embassy

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The United States has confirmed that Ankara and Washington plan to establish a joint operations center in Turkey to manage the creation of a safe zone in northern Syria , the US Embassy in Turkey said in a statement on Wednesday after talks between military officials from the two countries.

"The delegations agreed on the following: a) the rapid implementation of initial measures to address Turkey's security concerns; b) to stand-up a joint operations center in Turkey as soon as possible in order to coordinate and manage the establishment of the safe zone together," the statement said.