US Confirms Removal Of Sudan From Terrorism Sanctions List - Treasury Department

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 10:14 PM

US Confirms Removal of Sudan From Terrorism Sanctions List - Treasury Department

The US government has confirmed it is removing Sudan from the list of nations designated as supporting terrorism, the Department of the Treasury announced on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The US government has confirmed it is removing Sudan from the list of nations designated as supporting terrorism, the Department of the Treasury announced on Wednesday.

"The Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is amending the Terrorism List Governments Sanctions Regulations...

to implement the rescission of the designation of Sudan as a State Sponsor of Terrorism," the department said.

The United States has received a payment of more than $300 million from Sudan to compensate victims of attacks on two American embassies in Kenya and Tanzania in 1998 and the USS Cole in 2000 as well as the killing of US Agency for International Development (USAID) employee John Granville in 1998, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on March 31.

Blinken then thanked Sudan for its efforts over the past two years to resolve outstanding compensation claims

