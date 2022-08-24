UrduPoint.com

US Confirms Responding To EU On Iran Nuclear Agreement Proposal - State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2022 | 09:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) The United States has sent a response to the European Union (EU) regarding the latter's proposal to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the US State Department said on Wednesday.

"We received Iran's comments on the EU's proposed final text through the EU. Our review of those comments has now concluded. We have responded to the EU today," the State Department said in a statement that has been circulated on Twitter.

