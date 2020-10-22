UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Confirms Russian National Detained Over Smuggling Scheme - Consulate General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 03:00 AM

US Confirms Russian National Detained Over Smuggling Scheme - Consulate General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Russia's Consulate General in New York said in a statement that it has been notified by US law enforcement agencies that a Russian citizen has been detained for participating in an alleged electronics smuggling scheme.

"The Consulate General today has received a notification from American law enforcement agencies about the detention of a Russian citizen (the only one on the US Department of Justice list) as part of an international criminal group on charges of conspiracy to illegally export electronic equipment," the statement posted on Twitter said on Wednesday.

On Monday, the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York announced that the authorities charged a group of ten individuals for allegedly smuggling electronic equipment from the United States to Russia by using couriers, many of whom were current and former Aeroflot employees. The US Attorney's Office said one of the ten individuals is a resident of Russia.

Related Topics

Russia Twitter New York United States Criminals From

Recent Stories

Etisalat Group posts 6 pct growth in Q3 consolidat ..

1 hour ago

Operation to Free Hostages in Georgia's Zugdidi Co ..

3 hours ago

&#039;I’m Very Impressed&#039;- Khabib Nurmagome ..

4 hours ago

Operation to Free Hostages in Georgia's Zugdidi Co ..

3 hours ago

Turkey Will Send Troops to Karabakh If Azerbaijan ..

3 hours ago

Opposition responsible for ruining institutions wi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.