US Confirms Russian National Detained Over Smuggling Scheme - Consulate General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Russia's Consulate General in New York said in a statement that it has been notified by US law enforcement agencies that a Russian citizen has been detained for participating in an alleged electronics smuggling scheme.

"The Consulate General today has received a notification from American law enforcement agencies about the detention of a Russian citizen (the only one on the US Department of Justice list) as part of an international criminal group on charges of conspiracy to illegally export electronic equipment," the statement posted on Twitter said on Wednesday.

On Monday, the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York announced that the authorities charged a group of ten individuals for allegedly smuggling electronic equipment from the United States to Russia by using couriers, many of whom were current and former Aeroflot employees. The US Attorney's Office said one of the ten individuals is a resident of Russia.