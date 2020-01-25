UrduPoint.com
US Confirms Second American Infected By Coronavirus - Disease Control Agency

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) The United States has confirmed its second coronavirus infection from some 63 suspected cases, a health official said on Friday.

"We have confirmed a second travel-related US infection of the novel coronavirus," Nancy Messonnier, a senior official at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), told reporters.

She identified the patient as an Illinois-based woman who returned to the United States on January 13 from the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The patient, in her 60s, has been isolated in a hospital for precaution and was in stable condition and "doing well", Messonnier said.

The Illinois woman had traveled to China in late December and began experiencing symptoms when she returned.

Messonnier said 63 possible coronavirus cases have been reported across 22 different US states, with eleven already testing negative aside from the two positive cases.

The CDC said it believes the immediate risk to the US public is low at this time, but the situation continues to evolve rapidly.

On Tuesday, the CDC said a man from Washington state has become the first US person to contract the virus. The agency said the man reached out to local health authorities last week once he started experiencing pneumonia-like symptoms. He has been quarantined in a hospital outside of Seattle after flying back from Wuhan, China.

