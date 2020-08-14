UrduPoint.com
US Confirms Seizure Of Iranian Fuel On Venezuela-bound Ships

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 11:53 PM

US confirms seizure of Iranian fuel on Venezuela-bound ships

The US Justice Department on Friday confirmed it had seized the fuel cargo aboard four tankers sent by Iran to crisis-wracked Venezuela, tying the shipments to Tehran's Revolutionary Guards

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :The US Justice Department on Friday confirmed it had seized the fuel cargo aboard four tankers sent by Iran to crisis-wracked Venezuela, tying the shipments to Tehran's Revolutionary Guards.

"With the assistance of foreign partners, this seized property is now in US custody," the Justice Department said, putting the total at more than one million barrels of petroleum and calling it the largest-ever seizure of fuel shipments from Iran.

The department had issued a warrant last month to seize the cargo of the tankers Bella, Bering, Pandi and Luna.

