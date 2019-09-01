WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) The US Air Force conducted on Saturday an air strike against al-Qaeda (banned in Russia) leaders in the north of Syria's Idlib province, Lt. Col. Earl Brown, the US Central Command's chief of media operations, confirmed.

"U.S. Forces conducted a strike against al-Qaida in Syria (AQ-S) leadership at a facility north of Idlib, Syria, Aug. 31, 2019.

This operation targeted AQ-S leaders responsible for attacks threatening U.S. citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians," Brown said in a statement.

He added that Northwest Syria served as a shelter for many al-Qaida leaders.

"With our allies and partners, we will continue to target violent extremists to prevent them from using Syria as a safe haven," Brown warned.

The air strike comes on the same day as a new ceasefire enters into force in the Idlib province which remains one of the last terrorist strongholds in the war-torn country.