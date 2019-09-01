US Confirms Striking Al-Qaeda Facility In Syria's Idlib On Saturday
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 01:50 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) The US Air Force conducted on Saturday an air strike against al-Qaeda (banned in Russia) leaders in the north of Syria's Idlib province, Lt. Col. Earl Brown, the US Central Command's chief of media operations, confirmed.
"U.S. Forces conducted a strike against al-Qaida in Syria (AQ-S) leadership at a facility north of Idlib, Syria, Aug. 31, 2019.
This operation targeted AQ-S leaders responsible for attacks threatening U.S. citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians," Brown said in a statement.
He added that Northwest Syria served as a shelter for many al-Qaida leaders.
"With our allies and partners, we will continue to target violent extremists to prevent them from using Syria as a safe haven," Brown warned.
The air strike comes on the same day as a new ceasefire enters into force in the Idlib province which remains one of the last terrorist strongholds in the war-torn country.