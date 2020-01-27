UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Confirms Three More Cases Of Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 01:31 PM

US confirms three more cases of coronavirus

The U.S. confirmed three new cases of the deadly coronavirus from China on Sunday, bringing the total to five

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The U.S. confirmed three new cases of the deadly coronavirus from China on Sunday, bringing the total to five.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that two people in California and one in Arizona had been diagnosed with the virus.

All three had visited Wuhan city in central China's Hubei province, where the virus first surfaced.

The first two U.S. cases were confirmed last week -- one in Seattle, Washington and the other in Chicago, Illinois.

The coronavirus -- so named because under the microscope it resembles a crown, or corona in Latin -- has killed at least 56 people in China and infected more than 2,000.

Cities have been quarantined and China is building a 1,000-bed hospital for those who have contracted the virus.

The virus has also spread to Japan, South Korea, Thailand, the U.S., Singapore, France, Vietnam and Canada.

Travelers from China are being screened for the virus at airports worldwide, and many airlines have suspended flights to Wuhan.

The World Health Organization (WHO) held a meeting Thursday where it postponed a decision on declaring the outbreak a health emergency, saying it needed more information about the virus.

Related Topics

World Thailand China Washington Canada France Wuhan Singapore Seattle Chicago Japan South Korea Vietnam Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE and France count on each other to achieve peac ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) plans to designa ..

1 minute ago

Federal Gov't releases Rs 425.7b for development p ..

2 minutes ago

International Cancer Day to be marked on Feb 4

2 minutes ago

Lipstick banned in University

2 minutes ago

USA, China, UK top three destinations of Pakistani ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.