US Confirms Will Not Invite Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela to Summit of Americas - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) The United States will not be inviting Cuba, Nicaragua or Venezuela to participate in the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles from June 6-10 due to democratic and human rights concerns, CNN reported on Monday, citing a senior administration official.

"The U.S.

continues to maintain reservations regarding the lack of democratic space and the human rights situations in Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela. As a result, Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela will not be invited to participate in this Summit," the senior official reportedly said in a statement.

Other regional leaders including Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador have expressed hesitancy about attending amid the exclusion of other countries, with the president questioning whether it will be a Summit of the Americas or the "friends of America summit."