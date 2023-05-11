UrduPoint.com

US Confiscating Funds Of Russian Citizens Undermines Investor Confidence - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2023 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The plans of the United States to transfer to Kiev the confiscated funds of sanctioned Russian businessman Konstantin Malofeev are undermining investor confidence in the country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Although it is difficult to imagine what can serve as a legal basis, because this is nothing more than a direct encroachment on a completely sacred property right for the United States. This undermines the trust, the confidence of investors, the owners of some assets that are somehow connected with the US," Peskov told a briefing.

Russians have every reason to sue for damages in connection with US confiscating their money, but there are no positive prospects for those cases, the spokesman added.

