US Conflict With China Neither Imminent Nor Inevitable - Air Force Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) A war between the United States and China is neither imminent nor unavoidable and recent comments to the contrary are "not necessarily helpful" and are disappointing, US Air Force commander Gen. Charles Brown said on Monday.

"I don't see conflict with China is imminent or unavoidable, but my goal is to avoid it and be ready (to fight it if necessary)," Brown told an audience at the Brookings Institution.

Brown appeared to distance himself from comments recently made by his own Air Mobility Command chief Gen. Michael Minihan in a memorandum to his force on January 26 that he thought there was a real risk of war with China breaking out over the next two year.

Brown did not mention Minihan by name during the discussion at the Brookings Institution.

"That speculation is not necessarily helpful but I'm disappointed by some of the comments that have been made," Brown said.

On February 8, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stotlenberg said in Washington that member nations in the military alliance had real concerns about China's nuclear and conventional forces build-up.

Stoltenberg also said he had discussed the concerns with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.