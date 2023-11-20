Open Menu

US 'congratulates' Argentina's Milei

Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2023 | 08:00 AM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) The United States congratulated Argentina's president-elect Javier Milei on his election victory Sunday, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken praising the "strong turnout and peaceful conduct of the vote.

"

"The United States congratulates Argentine president-elect Javier Milei on his victory in today's election, and we applaud the robust democratic process through which the Argentine public has spoken," Blinken said in a statement.

Libertarian outsider Milei swept to victory over his opponent, the South American country's economy minister, Sergio Massa.

The election was a "testament to Argentina's electoral and democratic institutions," Blinken said, adding that the United States was looking forward "to working with President-elect Milei and his government on shared priorities."

