US Congratulates Canadian PM Carney On Election Win

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2025 | 12:50 AM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The United States on Tuesday congratulated Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the victory of his Liberals, after a campaign dominated by rejecting threats from President Donald Trump.

The State Department offered a congratulatory message in line with usual diplomatic practice, avoiding Trump's language of trying to turn the northern neighbor into the "51st state" of the United States.

"The United States extends its congratulations to Prime Minister Mark Carney and his party on their win in Canada's recent Federal elections," State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters.

"The US-Canada relationship remains one of the most extensive in the world. We look forward to working with Prime Minister Carney's government," she said.

She said the United States hoped to work with Carney on "key issues such as trade fairness, combating illegal immigration, halting the flow of fentanyl and other dangerous drugs and countering the Chinese Communist Party influence in our hemisphere."

