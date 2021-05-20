US Congratulates China on First Zhurong Mars Rover Photos - NASA Administrator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) China's Zhurong Mars Rover will advance the human race's knowledge of the Red Planet with its discoveries, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Administrator Bill Nelson said in a congratulatory on Wednesday after the China National Space Administrations released first photos from the mission.

"Congratulations to the China National Space Administration (CNSA) on receiving the first images from the Zhurong Mars rover!" Nelson said in a statement. "[T]he United States and the world look forward to the discoveries Zhurong will make to advance humanity's knowledge of the Red Planet."

Nelson said he looked forward to future international discoveries that would help inform and develop the capabilities needed to land human explorers on Mars.

CNSA's successful landing of the Zhurong rover last week made it only the second nation to ever land successfully on Mars, Nelson acknowledged.