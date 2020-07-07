UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Congratulates Dominican Republic On Successful Elections - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 12:50 AM

US Congratulates Dominican Republic on Successful Elections - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The United States looks forward to working with the incoming government of the Dominican Republic headed by President-elect  Luis Rodolfo Abinader, following successful elections, the State Department said in a press release on Monday.

"We will continue to work together to promote security and economic prosperity and safeguard democracy for citizens throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. The Dominican Republic and the United States are friends and neighbors with a shared commitment to democratic values and the rule of law," the release said.

Abinader victory announced on Monday ended the 16-year rule of a center-left Dominican Liberation Party, which has ruled since 2004 by toppling incumbent President Danilo Medina, according to media reports.

The US praised international observers and civil society leaders for supporting the electoral process and credited outgoing President Medina for upholding the nation's democratic heritage, the State Department said.

Related Topics

Democracy Civil Society Medina Dominican Republic United States Media Government

Recent Stories

UAE plans to conduct more than two million Covid-1 ..

1 hour ago

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 822 applied techno ..

2 hours ago

The â€˜Hope Probeâ€™ Team works round-the-clock in ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches 3D Printing Strategic ..

4 hours ago

US COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 130,000 - Johns H ..

7 minutes ago

Two persons electrocuted in Sialkot

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.