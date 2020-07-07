US Congratulates Dominican Republic on Successful Elections - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The United States looks forward to working with the incoming government of the Dominican Republic headed by President-elect Luis Rodolfo Abinader, following successful elections, the State Department said in a press release on Monday.

"We will continue to work together to promote security and economic prosperity and safeguard democracy for citizens throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. The Dominican Republic and the United States are friends and neighbors with a shared commitment to democratic values and the rule of law," the release said.

Abinader victory announced on Monday ended the 16-year rule of a center-left Dominican Liberation Party, which has ruled since 2004 by toppling incumbent President Danilo Medina, according to media reports.

The US praised international observers and civil society leaders for supporting the electoral process and credited outgoing President Medina for upholding the nation's democratic heritage, the State Department said.