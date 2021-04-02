US Congratulates New Niger President on Successful Power Transition - State Dept.

The US government congratulates the new Niger President Mohamed Bazoum on the peaceful transition of power to his new administration, Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021)

"The United States congratulates Niger President Mohamed Bazoum on his inauguration, marking an historic transfer of power from one democratically elected president to the next," Price said. "This is a significant milestone for Niger's democracy. We congratulate the Nigerien people on this achievement."

The United States values its strong relationship with Niger and loos forward to working with Bazoum's administration to expand bilateral relations, including in the areas of development, humanitarian assistance, security and trade, Price said.

However, the US government is still concerned by the outbreak of violence that occurred in Niamey on March 31, Price also said.

"We condemn any attempt to undermine Niger's democratically elected government and call on all Nigeriens to work together for the good of the Nigerien people," he added.

Bazoum's victory in the February election was confirmed by the constitutional court in March amid calls for nationwide protests from the opposition. His inauguration ceremony came only a few days after a failed coup attempt and was attended by the leaders of Togo, Chad, Senegal, Mali, Gambia, Mauritania, Burkina Faso and Cote d'Ivoire.